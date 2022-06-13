Today’s best game deals: Amazon B2G1 FREE sale, Kirby, Elden Ring, Switch Sports, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering a buy two get one free sale on select video games. Shipping is free across the board. Ranging from all-new releases like Kirby and the Forgotten Land as well as Nintendo Switch Sports, there’s also a chance to score even deeper discounts on 2022 favorites like Elden Ring alongside the likes of Minecraft, the latest LEGO Star Wars, and more. Just add any three of the following titles from this landing page to your cart, and the lowest price will be scrubbed off your order total. Head below for deals on Ghostwire: Tokyo, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, 13 Sentinels, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-orders, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Ghostwire: Tokyo: $30 (Reg. $60)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Forza Horizon 5 $43.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 Standard Edition: $15 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $45 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- It Takes Two $16 (Reg. $40)
- OlliOlli World eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- GameStop buy two get one FREE on select console titles
- Among Us eShop under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Mario Strikers Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- Kero Blaster eShop $3 (Reg. $10)
- DEEEER Simulator $12 (Reg. $20)
- Control: Ultimate Edition PSN $12 (Reg. $40)
- HITMAN GOTY PSN $12 (Reg. $60)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number PSN $3 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins PSN $9 (Reg. $20+)
- Star Wars Pinball VR PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- PlayStation Double Discount PSN sale
- PlayStation Games Under $20 PSN sale
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $50 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tales of Arise $20 (Reg. $36+)
- Stardew Valley Xbox $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Alex Kidd In Miracle World Dx Switch $16.50 (Reg. $22+)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $30 (Reg. $50)
- Life is Strange: True Colors $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Thomas Was Alone eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $13+)
- Back 4 Blood $10 (Reg. $19+)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
