Today’s best game deals: Amazon B2G1 FREE sale, Kirby, Elden Ring, Switch Sports, more

Rikka Altland -
AmazonApps Games
Shop now B2G1 Free
Kirby 30th anniversary coming soon

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering a buy two get one free sale on select video games. Shipping is free across the board. Ranging from all-new releases like Kirby and the Forgotten Land as well as Nintendo Switch Sports, there’s also a chance to score even deeper discounts on 2022 favorites like Elden Ring alongside the likes of Minecraft, the latest LEGO Star Wars, and more. Just add any three of the following titles from this landing page to your cart, and the lowest price will be scrubbed off your order total. Head below for deals on Ghostwire: Tokyo, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, 13 Sentinels, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-orders, and more. 

Today’s best game deals:

***Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase: Starfield, Diablo IV, OW 2, more

***Summer Game Fest: COD MW2, Street Fighter 6, Gotham Knights, more

***SEGA just unveiled a brand new Mega Drive 2 mini console

***PlayStation State of Play showcase: PS VR 2 games, more

Pre-orders:

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: Teenage Mutant Ninja Tur...
Fire HD 10 drops to $100 (Save 30%) in Amazon Father...
Wayfair Warehouse Sale takes up to 80% off patio furnit...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: House of Da Vinci...
Bath and Body Works Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 75% o...
Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 credit ...
TP-Link brings Apple HomeKit and real-time energy monit...
AirPods Max return to all-time low of $429 in several s...
Load more...
Show More Comments