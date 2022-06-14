Amazon’s entry-level Kindle e-reader sees 33% discount starting at $60 for Father’s Day

Amazon is now offering the entry-level Kindle starting at $59.99 shipped for the ad-supported model. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer is now 33% off and sitting at the third-best price to date. Today’s offer is also the lowest we’ve seen in over a month. Plus, the standard model is also on sale and sitting at $74.99, down from $110. Serving as the perfect way to finally make the switch over to a digital library, the entry-level Kindle delivers an affordable price tag that’s only even more compelling after today’s deal. Its signatue e-ink display is backed by a built-in front light as well as 8GB of storage to hold thousands of titles. Not to mention, its battery can go weeks before needing to be recharged. Head below for more.

But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies, as a new assortment of titles just dropped earlier in the month. That gives you a chance to expand your reading list with yet another new eBook to enjoy poolside or just indoors for beating the near-summer heat, and at no cost

The Father’s Day savings also carry over to those looking to use the holiday sale as a chance to score themselves or dad a new Alexa smart speaker. Everything in the sale starts at $25 and discounts quite a few different ways to summon up Amazon’s voice assistant for controlling your smart home, getting answers to questions, and so much more.

  • Purpose-built for reading with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.
  • Adjustable brightness lets you read comfortably—indoors and outdoors, day and night.
  • Unlike a tablet, a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.
  • 8GB of storage means thousands of titles on hand all in a compact size.

