GoPro HERO9 Black returns to Amazon low with 5K recording in tow at $330 (Save $70)

Amazon is now offering the GoPro HERO9 Black Action Camera for $329.99 shipped. Normally fetching $400, today’s offer is matching the all-time low at $70 off. This is the first discount since back in January and only the third time the price has dropped this low. While not the latest action camera from GoPro, its previous-generation HERO9 Black still provides 5K recording for all of your summer adventures. You’ll also find HyperSmooth 3.0 technology for less shaky shots alongside live streaming features and the ability to serve double duty as a webcam. Though one of the more unique inclusions is the front-facing screen for reviewing content in real time. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A great add-on to the action camera above is the GoPro Shorty Mini, which should help ensure the HERO9 can tag along with you this summer. The extension pole also doubles as a tripod for setting up time lapse shots or recording stable videos. It’ll also only set you back $33 at Amazon, making it a notable way to upgrade your rugged photography setup.

If you’d prefer to go with the latest from DJI instead, we’re tracking a new all-time low on its Action 2 camera. Dropping the Power Combo version down to $279, this is the best discount yet from its usual $399 price tag. Or if you’d prefer to just use your smartphone, DJI’s new OM 5 smartphone gimbal is on sale for the very first time at $129.

GoPro HERO9 Black features:

More power. More clarity. More stability. The groundbreaking HERO9 Black sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for ridiculous 5K video and stunning 20MP photos. A dazzling new front display delivers a live preview for easy framing, while a large rear touch screen with touch zoom provides fast, intuitive control. HERO9 Black boasts a powerful new feature suite, including HindSight, and supports live streaming and Webcam mode as well.

