8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Switch, PC, Raspberry Pi controllers: Bluetooth $38 or wired $24 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro controllers today. The wireless Bluetooth model is marked down to $38.24 while the wired variant is now selling for $23.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $45 and $30 respectively, this is up to 21% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The sought-after 8Bitdo controllers really don’t get discounted much more than this so jump in now if you’re interested. These controllers are compatible with Switch, PC, macOS, Steam, and Raspberry Pi as well as Android for the wireless model. They deliver motion controls and rumble features as well as a classic-style D-pad, clickable joysticks, and a USB-C charging connection on the Bluetooth model. More details below.

If it’s just a basic extra Switch controller you’re after, the PDP Gaming Faceoff Deluxe+ Wired Switch Pro gamepad is a notable option for less. This wired controller comes in at $18 Prime shipped on Amazon for the OLED model that perfectly matches the black and white latest-generation Switch. You can get a closer look at this one as part of our launch coverage from back in January.

We are also tracking a new Amazon all-time low on HORI’s Pokémon Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Controller at $51. This one delivers a more immersive portable mode Switch experience, wrapping around your console and display with a series of full-on thumbsticks, shoulder triggers, back buttons, and more. You can get a closer look at what this one is capable of in this morning’s deal post alongside the matching and now marked down Switch case.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro controller features:

Compatible with Switch, PC, macOS, Android, Steam and Raspberry Pi. Fully featured Controller- clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, wireless Bluetooth, rechargeable battery, home and screenshot Buttons and a USB-C connector! Perfect classic d-pad.

