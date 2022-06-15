New Amazon low hits HORI’s Pokémon Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Controller at $51, more

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro (Pokémon Legends: Arceus Edition) for $51 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked since the officially licensed Switch controller add-on launched just ahead of Pokémon Legends: Arceus (full review here) hit store shelves. HORI’s Split Pad Pro is designed to wrap around your Switch in handheld mode to deliver a more full-fledged controller experience with a full set of face buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and a D-pad as well as assignable rear triggers and Turbo functionality. While you can score the standard model from $42 or so on Amazon, this one features Legends: Arceus-style designs you can get a closer look at in our launch coverage. Head below for a notable deal on the matching Nintendo Switch case from HORI and more.

Amazon is also offering the HORI Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo Switch Premium Vault Case for $21.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is among the first price drops we have tracked and within cents of the all-time low. It delivers a matching Pokémon Legends: Arceus design as well as enough storage for up to 10 game cards alongside compatibility with all Switch models. Our launch coverage dives in even deeper on what to expect.

Here are the latest entries to the Nintendo Switch Online SNES library, just be sure to check out the latest details on the upcoming Gen 9 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Now locked in for a 2022 release, you can get a closer look at the latest gameplay footage as well as details on the new Legendaries in our most recent feature piece right here. And you’ll find our hands-on impressions of Pokémon’s new Astral Radiance TCG expansion as well.

HORI Pokémon Legends: Arceus Edition Split Pad Pro features:

Full-size Controller experience in handheld mode

Larger grip, buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and d-pad

Assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more

Full color Pokemon Legends: Arceus artwork

Officially Licensed by Nintendo & The Pokemon Company International

