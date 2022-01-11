New mappable PDP controllers to match your black and white OLED Switch from $20, more

Today, we are taking a look at the new black and white Switch controllers and travel case from PDP. Designed to match the latest model OLED Switch console that ships in black and white, the new controllers and travel pouch are the latest additions to its Faceoff Deluxe+, Rock Candy, and OLED Edition case collections with a release date set for later this month. Now up for pre-order on Amazon, anyone looking for a black and white Switch controller and case to match that new OLED Switch you scored over the holidays will want to take a closer look down below.

New OLED model black and white Switch controllers and more from PDP

PDP, much like PowerA, makes some of the best third-party Switch gear out there with its controllers being a great way to score some more affordable and traditional-style gamepads, without forking out the Nintendo tax. Its latest model Faceoff Deluxe+ and Rock Candy models are a perfect example of that all while offering up designs that will match nicely with the black and white model OLED console treatment.

There’s not a ton of black and white Switch controllers that will match your OLED console like the latest PDP Gaming Faceoff Deluxe+ Wired Switch Pro Controller. The new OLED Edition comes with all of the same specs as previously released versions – 3.5mm headset jack, customizable back paddles, interchangeable faceplate design, and a Pro Controller-style button layout – with a split black and white color blocking pattern on the top.

Customize your gameplay with the dual programmable paddle-style buttons on the back of the controller. Swap out and snap in different Faceoff faceplates with the unique interchangeable design of this officially licensed controller.

Now up for pre-order on Amazon at $27.99, it set to begin shipping on January 24, 2022.

Also now available for pre-order on Amazon at $19.99 with a January 24 release date, you’ll find the new matching vegan leather PDP Switch Slim Deluxe Travel Case OLED Edition. This one features a nylon wrist trap, built-in console stand, hard-shell construction, and a handy console lift tab while protecting your precious cargo on-the-go.

And, lastly, for the new PDP black and white Switch controllers is the PDP Rock Candy Wired Gaming Switch Pro gamepad in frost white/clear and black. This one is also designed to match your black and white OLED Switch, but with a milky translucent white treatment alongside black accents that fit right in with the greater Rock Candy lineup. This one is a more simple approach without the mappable buttons, but will still provide a Pro Controller-like button layout and for even less at $19.99. Pre-orders on this model are also live with a January 24, 2022 launch date.

Let’s you see the controller’s inner circuitry for those interested in science, engineering, or electronics. Sleek, concave thumb sticks for optimal precision. Includes a detachable 8-foot micro-USB cable for plenty of room to play.

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all things Nintendo Switch including game deals, Switch Online updates, accessory price drops, and even details what could be the launch of Mario Kart 9 sometime later this year.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!