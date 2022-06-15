Elgato’s Cam Link Pro PCIe capture card offers four HDMI inputs for $320 (New low, Reg. $360)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Cam Link Pro PCIe Capture Card for $319.99. Normally $360, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is among the first discounts that we’ve seen. The Cam Link Pro is specifically designed for live streaming applications with the ability to capture 1080p60 or 4K30 from up to four cameras at one time. You can even use Elgato Multiview to leverage picture-in-picture modes and it even lets you stream in OBC, vMix, and much more. So, whether you’re running a live streaming setup at work, with a church, or at home, the Cam Link Pro will streamline your setup quite a bit by handling four cameras with a single PCIe card. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

While it can only handle one camera at a time, the Cam Link 4K is a great alternative at $107 on Amazon. It can capture up to 4K30 or 1080p60 just like the Cam Link Pro, but all through a USB port instead of PCIe. This makes setup easier and also allows you to use it with laptops instead of just desktops.

Don’t forget to check out our PC gaming guide for all the other great ways you can save on gear for your setup. Right now, you can pick up the RTX 3080-powered Skytech Shiva desktop at $2,000, which is a full $600 below its normal going rate, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Elgato Cam Link Pro PCIe Capture Card features:

A powerful video mixer engineered for multicam production, Cam Link Pro equips you to capture four HDMI signals from cameras, computers, laptops, tablets and more. Stream or record in 4K or 1080p60 Full HD, get independent source control in broadcast software, and add four cameras to video conferencing apps with Elgato Multiview.

