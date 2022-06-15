Logitech’s Craft Advanced Keyboard sports a customizable aluminum dial at $157 (Reg. $200)

Amazon now offers the Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard for $157.46 shipped. Normally fetching $200, this is one of the first discounts of the year at 21% off as well as a new all-time low. For comparison, we last saw this go on sale in February when it hit $170. Upgrading your workstation with an aluminum build, Logitech’s Craft Keyboard sports backlit keys on top of both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity thanks to the included dongle. Mac and PC support is certainly a perk, though the real star of the show is the built-in customizable dial that can be used in everything from Photoshop and the Adobe suite to Microsoft Office and more. Head below for more.

Those looking to upgrade their workstations for less can save even more cash by opting for the Logitech MX Keys Advanced. This option sells for $120 at Amazon, providing a more affordable experience that doesn’t pass up the Logitech quality. You will ditch the built-in dial and other premium additions here, while still bringing one of the brand’s more popular productivity peripherals to your setup.

Though if you want the latest from Logitech, late last month the brand launched two new MX Mechanical keyboards which are perfect macOS companions. We detailed what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, but the final verdict was that these new debuts are certainly worth the room on your desk for a mix of Logitech’s fan-favorite features and an even more comfortable typing machine.

Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard features:

Logitech’s Craft Wireless Keyboard features a full-sized keyboard layout and is armed with an onboard dial that lets you immediately access specific functions within creative apps. With the touch-sensitive knob, you can quickly change brush sizes, adjust saturation levels, and more. Utilizing the downloadable Logitech Options software, useful profiles are provided and allow you to quickly implement these functions without spending time configuring the controls.

