Samsung’s new Freestyle smart portable 1080p projector hits $650 (Reg. $900)

Woot is now offering an open-box Samsung The Freestyle Smart Portable Projector for $649.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer is matching the all-time low at $250 off while beating the current Amazon listing for a factory sealed model at $798. This is still one of the first discounts to date, too. Samsung’s new Freestyle projector just launched earlier in the year with a refreshed take on the portable projector design we’ve seen in the past. Everything is centered around a 200-lumen lamp that can produce 1080p screens at up to 100 inches in size. Not to mention you can power it over USB-C for fueling off power banks and the like. Samsung then loads the Freestyle projector with access to various streaming services alongside access to Alexa, Assistant, and Bixby. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of portable projectors, the Anker Nebula Capsule II is a favorite around these parts of 9to5. Sitting into the form-factor of a soda can, you’re looking at a 720p portable projector powered by Android TV and a 200-lumen lamp that can dish out 100-inch screens just about anywhere. Its $500 price tag makes that all an even better value, especially for those who don’t mind trading in the Samsung branding for Anker’s alternative.

As far as the latest goes from Samsung for another part of your setup, its new M8 Smart Monitor is also on sale this week. Sitting at an all-time low of $600, this iMac-inspired AirPlay 2 monitor is now $100 off for one of the very first times with a 32-inch 4K panel in tow.

Samsung FreeStyle Portable Projector features:

Take the big screen experience to go with The Freestyle. This smart theater-to-go moves to where the action is. Just point and play on the wall, ceiling or even your table. The Freestyle automatically sets up your best picture experience, adjusting focus, keystone and leveling—at the image size you want. You’ll be set to stream your shows using the Smart TV capabilities, check your social feed, play games, and hear it all in rich 360 sound. Gather your friends, your content is going places.

