VIZIO’s 75-Inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV with HDMI 2.1 hits Amazon low at $850 ($150+ off)

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 75-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $849.99. Originally over $1,500 when it launched last year, it more regularly fetches around $1,000 these days and is now marked down to $850 at Best Buy as well. This is a new AMaozn all-time low and the best price we can find. Dolby Vision HDR and the ProGaming engine are joined by Variable Refresh Rate with AMD FreeSync as well as a 4K (2160p) panel for an affordable way to bring home 75-inches of big-screen without spending a fortune. This model also features direct access to all of the best streaming services, support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Chromecast functionality. The four HDMI 2.1 ports and USB jack are a nice touch as well. Head below for more details. 

Some even more affordable 4K TV deals come by way of the price drops we spotted this morning on Toshiba an Insignia Fire models starting from $180 shipped. These models might not be quite as high-end as some of the 2022 lineups or the option featured above, but they can also be great way to save some cash and still land a nice 4K panel in the living room, or anywhere else for that matter. Get a closer look right here

We are also still tracking some big-time price drops on the 2021 LG OLED models. The 65-incher is now starting from $1,348 shipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 inputs, NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync premium, AirPlay 2, and more. Get a full breakdown of the feature set and historical pricing data in our previous coverage and be sure to swing by our 4K TV deal hub for even more. 

VIZIO 75-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features:

Immerse yourself in the infinite possibilities of 4K streaming in award-winning Quantum Color with the all-new VIZIO M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. Take in a billion colors worth of contrast and clarity with Quantum Color backed by a best-in-class active full array backlight and Dolby Vision HDR. Enjoy the award-winning SmartCast platform loaded with the best selection of built-in apps, an all-new Voice Remote, and unmatched power of the lightning-fast VIZIO IQ Active Processor and ProGaming engine.

