Save up to 50% on Toshiba and Insignia 4K Fire TVs at new lows from $170, more from $40

Best Buy’s official Amazon storefront is now offering Toshiba Fire TVs at the best prices yet. Shipping is free across the board, and free in-store pickup is also an option. Our top pick is the 43-inch 4K Fire TV at $169.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $330, it just dropped down to $250 and now the extra savings takes another $80 off in order to deliver a new all-time low of nearly 50% off. Sporting a 43-inch 4K panel, this Toshiba home theater upgrade is backed by Amazon’s Fire TV platform for enjoying all of your favorite streaming services and more. Alongside Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, there’s also DTS Virtual: X audio to round out the package alongside four HDMI ports.

Then don’t forget that for Father’s Day, you can save on a selection of Amazon’s in-house Fire TV streaming media players. Discounting nearly all of its TV upgrades, everything starts at $20 and delivers some of the best pricing of the year. Though there are even more discounts in our HDTV guide, as well.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV features:

Fire TV brings live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps together onto one convenient home screen. Subscriptions may be required. Content availability subject to change. Regza Engine 4K is Toshiba’s high performance 4K engine for stunning picture quality, with ultra essential PQ technology combined with high quality LCD panel, you can get an incredible ultra HD 4K images with breath-taking picture quality.

