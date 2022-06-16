Rest easy with new Amazon all-time lows on popular Trtl travel pillows from $20.50 (Reg. $30+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Trtl’s official Amazon storefront (98% positive feedback all-time) is offering up to 50% off the popular Trtl travel pillows. You can now score the Trtl Soft Neck Support Travel Pillow from $20.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, they more recently sell in the $30 range and are now at the lowest price we have ever tracked. The Trtl pillow is “scientifically proven” to keep your head in a “better position” when sleeping upright in the car, on a plane, or anywhere else you might need it to. Designed to look like a scarf when in use, it can also be attached to your backpack or luggage in between naps with a “lightweight” 148-gram form-factor. Head below for more details.

While not nearly as popular a solution as the Trtl models above, you can cut your costs in half opting for the World’s Best Feather Soft Microfiber Neck Pillow. This one sells for $11 Prime shipped, comes in a number of color options, and delivers a more traditional travel pillow experience for folks not sold on the scarf-like design above.

Another invaluable piece of kit when traveling for most folks is a solid pair of headphones and we are tracking some great deals on Apple models. Those include the latest AirPods Pro with ANC, Spatial Audio, and the MagSafe case at $175 as well as AirPods 3 from $115 and the flagship AirPods Max over-ears in various colors from $429 shipped. Everything you need to know about those can be found in our previous deal post right here and be sure to swing by our Apple hub for more.

Trtl Travel Pillow features:

The TRTL PILLOW is a SCIENTIFICALLY PROVEN travel pillow to keep your head in a BETTER POSITION when sleeping upright by holding your head in an ergonomic position during rest. No more nodding heads!

SUPER SOFT fleece combined with a unique hidden internal SUPPORT, plus some EXTRA COSY CUSHIONING creates a comfortable resting place for your head and neck. Available in RED, GREY, CORAL and BLACK so you can find a colour that suits your style.

Our UNIQUE PATENTED DESIGN is your ticket to an awesome night’s sleep, wherever you are. Designed to look like a SCARF, the Trtl Pillow can be easily adjusted to your comfort.

