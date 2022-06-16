Logitech iPad Pro Folios offer Magic Keyboard features for less from $134.50 (Reg. $200+)

After seeing price cuts go live on the official Magic Keyboards from Apple, Amazon is now discounting the already more affordable Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard cases. Starting at $134.65 shipped for the 11-inch iPad Pro model, this is down from the usual $200 going rate. Marking a new all-time low, you’re looking at a 33% discount while beating our previous mention by $29. You can also save on the 12.9-inch model at $183.99, down from $230. Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s in-house solutions, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard packs a folio design that protects both the front and back of your device. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector for power and pairing, there is a backlit detachable keyboard supplemented by a trackpad for upgrading your M1 iPad Pro. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review of the 10.2-inch model. Then head below for more.

A notable alternative to either of the Combo Touch Folios above would be another keyboard from Logitech. It’s Keys-to-Go model may not wrap your entire iPad in a case, but arrives with an ultra slim design that can easily be thrown in a bag. Compatible with iPads as well as Macs and any other Bluetooth device, there’s 3-month battery life to go alongside the more affordable $55 price tag.

Or for the latest from Logitech, earlier in the spring we saw the company debut its latest peripherals. Enter the new MX Mechanical Keyboard series, which arrive in two different form-factors and with mechanical switches. That’s alongside a refreshed MX Master 3S mouse with improved 8,000 DPI sensor. Our hands-on review offers all of the details on what to expect from the experience. Though spoiler, these are some pretty comfortable keyboards.

Four versatile use modes allow you to type, sketch, view and read without ever having to remove your iPad Pro from the keyboard case. Remove the keyboard when you’re done typing for more flexibility and enjoy 50 degrees of adjustable viewing angles. This iPad keyboard case features a responsive and reliable trackpad that allows you to use the entire surface to work and perform.

