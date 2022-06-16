Xbox Series S consoles are starting from $249 today (Reg. $300), Series X now in-stock

Adorama is now offering Xbox Series S consoles for $249.99 shipped. You’ll also find them from trusted eBay seller AntOnline marked down to $248.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is more than $50 off, the lowest price we can find on the current-generation Microsoft console, and among the best totals offered yet. While we did see a notable bundle offer with Elden Ring previously, you can score the game and a new console for even less right now purchasing them individually with today’s $249+ offers. It appears as though today’s Adorama offer will only be around until midnight or so and there’s no telling how long the eBay offer might last. Head below for more details.

Both of today’s discounted options include everything you would expect inside the Series S box, including the 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Xbox Wireless Controller, and a compatible HDMI cable. While this might not be the flagship Xbox Series X (it is still in-stock directly from Microsoft by the way), it is a notable option for landing some of the latest current-generation features and access to the game library, among other things.

We just got a good look at the future of Xbox with a deep dive on gameplay for the new Starfield from Bethesda as well as Forza Motorsport, the release date for Overwatch 2, Minecraft Legends, Diablo IV, and much more. Dive into our coverage for a recap and a look at some of the most exciting footage from the show. Today’s console game roundup is where you need to be for all of the best deals on already available Xbox games as well.

Xbox Series S features:

Go all-digital with Xbox Series S and enjoy next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever, at a great price. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. And when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately or included when you choose Xbox All Access), you get online multiplayer to play with friends and an instant library of 100+ high-quality games, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Minecraft Dungeons.

