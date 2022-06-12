Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase: Starfield, Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, more

In place of E3 this year, Microsoft today is holding its massive Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. With 90 minutes of content on new and upcoming games, head below for all of the details on the latest titles coming to Xbox Series X/S, PC, Game Pass, and more including trailers, release dates, and so much other info.

Xbox Games Showcase starts with League of Legends

Riot is making a big splash to start off the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase by announcing that it will be bringing five titles PC Game Pass. Ranging from its dominating game League of Legends to mobile card games and more, Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy the titles as part of the service to go alongside exclusive perks.

A Plague Tale sequel now in the works

Slated to release later this year, A Plague Tale: Requiem will also be coming over to Microsoft’s console and services. There’s no release date yet for the sequel, but fans can expect to dive into the next chapter in the story on both Xbox Series X/S, as well as its online services. Check out the gameplay detailed in the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase down below.

Forza Motorsport

Looking to compete with the hype of the Riot Games announcement in today’s event, Xbox Game Studios is also introducing next addition to the popular racing title. Forza Motorsport will be launching next year in the Spring of 2023 and will be a day one title on Game Pass. Delivering the most advanced racing game yet, the title will pack raytracing to deliver on photo-real beauty alongside even more immersive gameplay thanks to improved physics and more.

Overwatch 2 release date confirmed!

Arguably the most slept on announcement today will fall to Overwatch 2. The highly-awaited title will finally be seeing a public early access later this year starting on October 4, the new game will be free to play when it launches. After seeing major changes with the beta that adjusted the team based shooter from six versus six down to 5v5, we’re now getting even more details on what to expect from the sequel.

There’s no word yet on if the PVE content will be included at the early launch, though we do now have a look at the latest hero. The Junker Queen will be joining the expanding pool of playable characters alongside some early looks at other new heroes, redesigns of existing favorites, and more. There will also be a much more in-depth showcase on Overwatch 2 later this week, as well.

Minecraft Legends

Mojang, the studio behind Minecraft is also back today with a new title called Minecraft Legends which will be launching next year. Delivering a more polished and story-driven approach to the popular open world game, the new title will be an action strategy game with gorgeous rendering.

As of now there’s no official launch date though. Like many of the other titles announced today at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Minecraft Legends will be coming to all of Microsoft’s consoles and services. You’ll also be able to play on day one with Game Pass.

Xbox Games Showcase unveils Lightyear Frontier

In what almost feels like a new take on the explorative No Mans Sky formula, Lightyear Frontier is another game announced at the showcase today. This farming adventure game stands out with 4-player co-op and will is a debut title from the new FRAME BREAK studio.

There’s no official release date just yet, but we do know it will be arriving on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and more when it debuts sometime next year in spring. We’re expecting to hear more later in 2022 on what to expect from Lightyear Frontier at Gamescom 2022. But for now the launch trailer is packed with details and a first look at the unique game.

Grounded 1.0 confirmed at Xbox Games Showcase

A final release is officially slated to arrive for Obsidian Entertainment’s shrunken survival game. Arriving as a 1.0 update later this year in September 2022, the full game will be joining the other releases today on Xbox, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming in just a few months.

Diablo IV coming in 2023

Entering as the culmination of the 25 year anniversary of the franchise, Diablo IV has been officially announced. Not just receiving a graphics update, there are plenty of the title’s signature gameplay mechanics joined by new twists and updates for its latest information revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase.

Revealed alongside the official cinematic trailer, the very first Diablo IV gameplay showcases tons of charactor customization options to go alongside the various bosses and other foes. With almost 150 dungeons and different ways to effect the world around you, there’s also the expanded endgame content and other load out upgrades. There’s also full cross play between Xbox and PC to go alongside couch co-op, PVP zones, and tons of other community-driven features.

There’s no official release date yet, but as of now we know thanks to the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Diablo IV will be launching sometime in 2023.

Starfield

One of the most anticipated reveals today for the Xbox Games Showcase is to see what Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda has in store for gamers. The studio’s latest title, Starfield, is finally taking the stage with an extended first look.

Todd Howard himself started the reveals by introducing Starfield as “epic roll playing game, but this time you’re exploring space!” In the event today, we get a first look at combat mechanics, what to expect from exploring the galaxy, as well as locals including everything from remote moons to sprawling capital cities.

Fans of in-depth character customization options will also be delighted by the game, as Bethesda is packing in one of the most comprehensive systems yet. There are traits that effect your build and how your character interacts with the world around you, as well as skill systems.

Those options extend to other aspects of the game, like a deep crafting system and option to build your own outputs for setting up camp amongst the stars. Though it wouldn’t be a space exploration game without being able to craft your own ship, and Starfield delivers on that, too. And you’ll really need your own ship, if you’re planning to visit the over 1,000 planets packed into 100 systems throughout the game’s galaxy.

Touted as being one of the most ambitious titles to ever hit the Xbox, the gameplay footage certainly backs up that claim. There’s so much to be excited about and what was revealed today at Xbox Games Showcase only scratches the surface on what to expect from Bethesda.

There’s no official release date yet, though gamers can expect to dive into Starfield on PC and Xbox when it arrives sometime in 2023.

And so much more…

Alongside all of the highlights above, the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase has also revealed plenty of other titles that are on the smaller side. There’s an entire collection of titles arriving on Games Pass every month that were revealed today. Check out all of the highlights in the reel above and then stay locked to 9to5Toys for the rest of the week’s gaming news from Microsoft, Blizzard, Capcom, and more.

