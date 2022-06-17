eufy’s laser-guided RoboVac X8 falls to new low of $370 (Save $230), more robo vacs from $130

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its RoboVac X8 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $369.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $230 off while also beating our previous mentions by $30. As the latest entry into the Anker eufy stable of robotic vacuums, the RoboVac X8 is its most capable autonomous cleaning solution yet with 2000Pa of suction power and iPath LiDAR-based navigation. Alongside integrating with the companion app for setting schedules and adjusting the cleaning zones, there’s also Alexa and Google Assistant voice control for effortlessly sweeping up this holiday season. Head below for more.

Also included in today’s sale, the more affordable eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 is sitting at $129.99. Now down to a new 2022 low, this one typically fetches $250 and is $20 below our previous mention from earlier in the year. Sure, this isn’t quite as compelling of an autonomous cleaning solution as the lead deal, but will still handle sweeping and the like without having to pick up the vacuum yourself. It features a 1500Pa suction system to pair with 100-minute runtime, boundary strips for setting no-go zones, and a bundled remote.

As for other Anker deals, earlier in the week saw a new collection of chargers and other accessories go on sale. Discounting everything from MagSafe power banks for the iPhone 13 to USB-C GaN II chargers and more, everything starts at $16.

eufy RoboVac X8 features:

Each turbine offers 2000 Pa of suction power, increasing overall airflow by 80% so your house can go back to looking its best. Clean up to 57.6% more pet hair with the immense power of the Twin Turbines. By intelligently memorizing your house environment, RoboVac can quickly build a virtual map to follow for the most efficient cleaning route, without needing you to manually map it out.

