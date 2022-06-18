LEGO AT-TE officially announced with Phase II Commander Cody and more

The LEGO Group has taken to the stage in Denmark today with its LEGO CON 2022 event. While you’ll find coverage of everything else revealed during the showcase in our live-blog coverage, today is seeing the debut of one of the year’s most eagerly-awaited sets. Arriving this summer as set number 75337, the new LEGO Star Wars AT-TE 75337 has been officially revealed with a Phase II Commander Cody and more.

LEGO AT-TE officially revealed!

Having been rumored for most of the year, the new LEGO AT-TE has been officially revealed at LEGO CON 2022. Joining the rest of the summer Star Wars lineup when LEGO set 75337 launches later this year, the reveal of the kit confirms some of the things we’ve known for quite a bit. For starters, the upcoming set will be based on Revenge of the Sith and the revealed box art confirms that. It also showcases just how the 1,082 pieces will be used, as well as the five included minifigures.

Not to completely skip over the main build, but we have to talk about the minifigures first. In total, you’re looking at five total characters. Of those, there really is just one star of the show for many LEGO Star Wars fans. Commander Cody is finally making his appearance in brick-built form with Phase II armor, something that builders have been asking for for years. Complete with a new orange visor, leg printing, and other markings, this is going to be one of the most sought after figures in recent memory.

Alongside Commander Cody, the LEGO Group is also going to be including some other troopers with the set. Three of the Phase II 212th legion Clone Troopers are going to be in the set, alongside an all-new version of a Clone Gunner who will operate the turret on top of the LEGO AT-TE. You’re also getting three Battle Droids, too.

But now into the actual model. One of the biggest things up in the air is how those 1,082 included pieces would actually be assembled. This won’t be the first play-scale LEGO AT-TE, and now the box art shows us just what has changed this time around. It is certainly scaled down compared to previous version, but has articulated legs, a built-in handle, and more.

9to5Toys’ Take

This is easily the most anticipated set of the year, and for good reason. Fans have been asking for a Phase II Commander Cody for ages, and the LEGO Group finally delivered with the new AT-TE 75337. Now that we’re finally seeing how it will stack up, there is definitely going to be a mixed reaction from builders.

On one hand, the minifigures this time around are as good as you’ll find in a set and easily the highlights. Not just in the quantity of cool figures, but also the quality of the new Phase II Commander Cody and everything else the LEGO Group includes. Though on the other, the AT-TE itself isn’t the best we’ve seen in LEGO form, especially at the $140 price point. I will say that I am loving how compact of a build this is with lots of little details.

