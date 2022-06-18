LEGO CON 2022 goes live with new Star Wars, Marvel, Avatar, and other sets to be announced

LEGO CON 2022 is finally here! After being announced earlier in the spring. The LEGO Group is now returning to the virtual stage in Denmark for its second-ever showcase. With high expectations of new kits from Star Wars, Marvel, and other themes, as well as first-ever additions to the lineup from Avatar, we’ll be covering everything announced at LEGO CON 2022 as it happens.

LEGO CON 2022 is live!

The second-ever virtiual LEGO convention is kicking off today out of the LEGO House in Billund, Denmark. Throughout the past few weeks we’ve been covering what to expect from the event, going as far to spoil some of the reveals ahead of time like the upcoming LEGO Avatar lineup.

Officially starting at 12 p.m EST when it goes live on Youtube, we’ll be live-blogging the event down below and picking out all of the highlights. So stay tuned over the next 2 hours as we cover everything revealed at LEGO CON 2022.

Things are starting off today at LEGO CON 2022 with Joel McHale and Vick Hope. They’re teasing all of the new reveals today, confirming our suspicions of new Star Wars and Marvel sets. Joel also makes a cheeky remark about how some of the sets have already been leaked, definitely pointing a finger at us at 9to5Toys.

Next, the LEGO CON 2022 action heads over into some live LEGO Masters building action. Nothing new or of any note has been revealed here, so we’re moving on. This has been followed up showing off the LEGO Lightyear sets that were released back in March.

Over 20 minutes into LEGO CON 2022, we’re finally getting a first look at an entirely new set! And it’s from the MCU! Showcasing the latest addition to the Marvel side of the lineup, the new Sanctum Sanctorum has been revealed. In the same style as last year’s Daily Bugle, this one arrives with 2,708 pieces and nine minifigures. There’s tons of references packed into the three different floors, as well. It will sell for $249.99 once it launches on August 1.

Here’s a breakdown of who’s included this time around:

Doctor Strange

Sinister Strange

Dead Strange

Wong

Iron Man

Spider-Man

The Scarlet Witch

Master Mordo

Ebony Maw

Onto some Bricking News! There’s a new customizable BrickHeadz figure themed around a famous football club. The 530-piece set will retail for $19.99 and allows you to turn yourself into a LEGO FC Barcelona fan. There’s also a fun little goal post mini build to go alongside your customized figure.

Now LEGO CON 2022 is heading over to the 90th Anniversary of the company. 9to5Toys first reported on what to expect from the Classic Lion Knight’s Castle and Galaxy Explorer remakes back in May, and today we’re actually getting an official reveal! Both of these new sets will be launching later this summer on August 1, and recreate some fan-favorite models from over 30 years ago.

LEGO CON 2022 reveals new 90th Anniversary sets

First up, the LEGO Group is getting in on the Space action with a new version of the Galaxy Explorer. Stacking up to 1,254 pieces, this one is a remake of the original that launched back in 1979 and is 1.5 times bigger than before. It gives the build a modern refresh with more modern techniques and includes four different space men. The designer also allows builders to reassemble the original version from all those years ago, too. LEGO’s new Galaxy Explorer will sell for $99.99 when it launches in August.

Then there’s the larger of the new 90th Anniversary sets, with the Lion’s Castle reimagining yet another classic model. Stacking up to 4,514 pieces, this massive medieval build includes 20 minifigures and will be arriving with a $350 price tag.

Now, we’re onto the latest LEGO Collectible Minifigures series. Entering as Series 23, these latest figures are the most recent blind bag minifigs released by the LEGO Group and are getting a first look during LEGO CON 2022. Headlined by a new cardboard robot girl, there are going to be 11 other characters joining the lineup this year. Stay tuned for a closer look at the complete collection!

It’s LEGO Ninjago time! There’s a special new reveal to go alongside the latest season of the show, but things are starting off with a trailer for some new media coming later this year. No new sets just yet, but fingers crossed! LEGO CON 2022 is moving onto Avatar now, so unfortunately there’s no new Ninjago sets here today.

LEGO Avatar sets officially revealed!

Arriving as an entirely new theme for 2022, LEGO CON is revealing the upcoming Avatar collection. All four of the sets will hit store shelves come October, and include quite a few iconic moments from the original film ahead of Way of the Water’s release later this year.

Including all-new minifigures for the Na’vi, these are surely some of the more unique and colorful creations to hit the LEGO lineup in some time. Today’s official reveal comes after our first look at the theme last week. Here’s the full lineup, three of which have yet to be officially released.

Neytiri and Thanator vs. AMP Suit 75571: $39.99 | 560 pieces

| 560 pieces Jake and Neytiri First Flight on a Banshee 75572: $54.99 | 572 pieces

| 572 pieces Floating Mountains 75573: $89.99 | 887 pieces

| 887 pieces Toruk Makto and the Tree of Souls 75574: $139.99 | 1,212 pieces

LEGO CON 2022 is also showcasing a pair of new Minecraft sets. Both the Skeleton Dungeon and Abandoned Village will be joining the lineup on August 1. The former stacks up to 364 pieces and will be entering at $34.99, while the latter clocks in at $49.99 with 422 pieces. There is also going to be a fan vote for LEGO builders to pick the next Minecraft figure. You’ll be able to choose between three different characters, with Crystal Knight, Classic Knight, and Prismare Knight.

