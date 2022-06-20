Brydge 11 MAX+ keyboard case complements your 11-inch iPad Pro/Air at $150 (Save 25%)

The official Brydge Amazon storefront now offers its 11 MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case for $149.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, todayâ€™s offer amounts to 25% in savings, is the second-best price to date overall, and $10 under our previous mention. Delivering one of the more premium physical typing experiences in the Brydge stable, its MAX+ case brings an aluminum build to your 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air 5. The backlit keyboard pairs with a built-in trackpad that supports multi-touch gestures, and connects over Bluetooth with 3-month battery life. Brydge also complements the MacBook-like folio design with a magnetic design that makes it easy to dock or remove your tablet from the keyboard cover. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look.

If you can live with a less premium accessory to outfit your 11-inch iPad Pro with, Brydgeâ€™s 11 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard should do the trick at a much more affordable $90 price point. This one may lack the larger trackpad and magnetic docking features, but packs a similar backlit keyboard and will up the productivity potential on your iPadOS machine for less. Thatâ€™s all while complementing your device with much of the same aluminum form-factor.

As far as alternatives go, there are quite a few other discounts out there to pair with your iPad right now. Currently both of Appleâ€™s latest Magic Keyboards are on sale for some of the best prices of the year from $249. Though if those $50 discounts donâ€™t go far enough for making the in-house offerings affordable enough, Logitech is swooping in to offer its Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folios from $134.50, delivering new all-time lows in the process.

Brydge 11 MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case features:

11 MAX+ iPad Pro keyboard features a large native multi-touch trackpad. Its size and scale enables the most immersive iPadOS experience available. Navigating even the most complex workflows has never been easier. The Brydge 11 MAX+ iPad keyboard fits the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air. Featuring a new SnapFit iPad keyboard case thatâ€™s not only designed to flawlessly match your iPad, itâ€™s designed to protect it. The case design snaps to the magnetic back cover for a secure productivity experience.

