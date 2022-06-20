Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio complements your Galaxy S22 at $70 (Save $20)

Following up the Galaxy S22 discount that went live this past weekend, Amazon is now discounting the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio to $69.99 shipped. Down from $90, today’s offer is delivering the first discount in months at $20 off while marking the second-best price yet at within $8 of the 2022 low. Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio lives up to its name with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. Alongside its dual Qi pad that can dish out 9W of power to two devices, there’s a dedicated Galaxy Watch divot for topping off one of its wearables. So whether you have one of the new Galaxy S22 devices or want to streamline an existing setup, this is a great option for those in the Samsung ecosystem. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

While not on sale today, the official Samsung 9W Qi Wireless Charging Pad serves as a more affordable option for refueling your handset. Delivering a first-party charging experience for less, this in-house Qi pad complements your device with a streamlined build that won’t take up too much space on the desk or nightstand, and this package even includes a wall adapter and USB-C cord at $40.

Those in need of a new wall charger can also save on Anker’s Nano II 30W GaN II offering at one of the best prices yet. Now down to $24 in the brand’s latest Amazon storefront sale, this one typically goes for $30 and can handle refueling everything from a flagship Galaxy smartphone to tablets and more. Not to mention, it’s on sale alongside a collection of other Anker charging accessories from $16.

With the dedicated spot for Galaxy watches, you can keep your timepiece powered up to get you through your day. An interior magnet on the right side of the charger guides your watch into place to charge. And on the left you can charge your phone, Galaxy Buds series and more.

