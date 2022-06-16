BELLA’s stainless steel egg cooker hits Amazon low for easy breakfasts at $17.50 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the stainless steel BELLA Rapid Electric Egg Cooker for $17.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 30% off and a new Amazon all-time low. This one stands out from those plastic egg cookers out there with a higher-end stainless steel approach that looks much nicer on the countertop, if you ask me. It has a seven egg capacity with the ability to poach up to three of them at a time to deliver a no hassle breakfast setup without the need to pull out a pot and wait for water to boil. It ships with everything you need as well including boiling and poaching trays alongside a measuring cup with piercing pin. More details below.

If the stainless steel treatment isn’t of interest here, save even more with the popular Elite Gourmet Rapid Egg Cooker. This one can handle up to seven eggs as well and comes in at $14 Prime shipped.

Alongside this notable deal on Cuisinart’s 36-inch 4-rack vertical propane smoker, we also spotted a new price drop on Instant Pot’s 10-in-1 Wi-Fi multi-cooker. Now matching the Amazon all-time low at $150 shipped, this model delivers some notable remote smartphone control, not to mention being one of the more modern-looking models on the market. Swing over to our home goods guide for even more kitchen and cooking deals while you’re at it.

BELLA Rapid Electric Egg Cooker features:

Durable brushed stainless steel lid with cool touch side handles for added convenience and safety. Power switch and ready indicator light lets you know when your eggs are done.

360 watt heating system cooks, boils, and poaches eggs rapidly and evenly. Satisfy your egg cravings faster without having to wait for water to boil.

Boil up to 7 large eggs and 3 poached eggs at once. Conveniently makes breakfast and meal prep for the whole week simultaneously!

Dishwasher safe stainless steel lid and non-stick poaching tray and boiling tray are all included and specially designed for hassle-free cleanup. Spend less time cleaning up, and more time enjoying your favorite egg-centered meals.

