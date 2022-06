New all-time lows take $49 off latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote at $150

Update: Amazon has brought back this offer, but only for the 64GB model which is at $149.99 from the usual $199 price tag.

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote for $129.99 shipped. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $49 off while undercutting our previous mention by $20. Those who want to step up the elevated 64GB model can also drop the price by $49, which arrives at the all-time low of $149.99. The latest Apple TV 4K arrives with a redesigned Siri Remote as one of the main selling points, but there are plenty of other enhancements in store, too.

Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There’s of course all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Though one of the more notable aspects of the latest Apple TV 4K has to be the aforementioned Siri Remote. Those who are currently rocking the previous-generation Apple streamer and find that the new controller is what’s enticing you to upgrade in the first place can just go score it by itself. The recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote is $55 at Amazon, delivering all of the perks you can read about right here for less.

It may be the weekend after WWDC, but there’s still plenty of markdowns to be had that are live from the festivities earlier in the week. Ranging from the latest AirPods at some of the best prices of all-time to the first price cuts on entirely new releases like Mac Studio, you’ll find plenty of discounts available in our Apple guide.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

