Exploding Kittens gets resurrected with brand new zombie expansion/standalone experience

Exploding Kittens has been one of the best party card games out there for a while and is among the most popular on Amazon. A “Russian Roulette” card game for adults, teens, and kids, it’s sort of like UNO but with “goats, magical enchiladas, and kittens” that make you explode. And once they do, you’re out of the game forcing you to wait for the next round, until now. Today, the creator of the game is announcing the next addition to its lineup of hit party card games with Zombie Kittens. Head below for a closer look.

One of the best party card games injected with new life

One of the best party card games around – it has “sold over 20 million games worldwide and expanded its IP to Netflix in a first-of-its-kind deal” recently – is about to see its seventh iteration with Zombie Kittens. Acting as both an expansion to the original and as a standalone experience, Zombie Kittens delivers what the creators say is one of its most requested features, resurrection:

One of the biggest pain points of the original Exploding Kittens games is, well, exploding because then you’re out and you have to watch your friends or family play on without you…Zombie Kittens solves that problem with player resurrection. Our community has been asking for this for a while, and now you can play Zombie Kittens either on its own or as an expansion pack.

Adding a new Zombie Kitten card to the formula means that players can make their way back into the game after exploding without having to wait until the next round. The creators say, much like the original, Zombie Kittens supports between two and five players, takes about five minutes to learn, and negates the need to wait as long as 15 minutes for the next game to begin.

Zombie Kittens’ new cards were designed by Matthew Inman of The Oatmeal fame and is suitable for the whole family (adults and kids ages 7 and up), unlike the NSFW adult party card game the company unleashed with an inflatable Slap Stick. Because the new card game works as both a standalone experience and an expansion, when combined with the original Exploding Kittens game the player count rises up to nine as well.

The new Zombie Kittens might not be one of the best party card games just yet, but considering it works alongside the original, it is sure to stand a chance in the family-friendly category. It is scheduled to be available at Target, directly from the Exploding Kittens website, and will hit Walmart later this summer at $20.99.

