Eve’s HomeKit Secure Video-backed 1080p camera sees rare discount to $135

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmart HomeEve
Reg. $150 $135

Amazon is now offering the the Eve Cam 1080p HomeKit Security Camera for $135.20 shipped. Normally fetching $150, this is now sitting at the third-best price of the year at within $2 of the previous mention. We’ve only seen three markdowns this year, as well, making today’s offer a rare chance to score the brand’s camera on sale. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and an indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. You can learn more in our announcement coverage

On the more affordable side of smart cameras that will work with Siri, this eufy Solo IndoorCam C24 from Anker will do the trick at a more affordable $38 going rate. That’s well below the price of the lead deal, you’re still looking at HomeKit Secure Video Support, albeit with a less premium design.

Then be sure to go check out all of the other discounts in our smart home guide today. The HomeKit savings are flowing across all different product categories, but a highlight has the Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat at an all-time low. Returning to the best Amazon price yet for only the second time, this unit is ready to keep your Siri setup cool all summer long at $99.

Eve Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock. Receive rich notifications on your iPhone immediately when something is up in your home – and protect the privacy of your personal space in the process. You decide if you want to record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets – and choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or not (People/Pet recognition). The data is analyzed securely in your home, not in the cloud.

