LEGO’s UCS Millennium Falcon sees $120 discount to 2022 low of $680, other rare deals

After an eventful weekend at LEGO CON 2022, Zavvi is launching a new sale with some of the best discounts to date on display-worthy sets. Shipping is free across the board and the discounts apply when item specific codes are applied at checkout. Leading the way is the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon for $679.99 with code FALCON. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at one of the lowest prices to date at $120 off. Not only is this $40 below our previous mention, but also the best discount of the year and even $20 under our Black Friday mention. One of the largest sets of all time, it’s time to score this one before price increases hit this fall and make today’s discount look even better. Head below for more.

LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon falls to 2022 low

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films. Complete with a display plaque, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review of the LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon.

Another one of the highlights today is discounting one of LEGO’s more unique festive-themed creations. Dropping the price on the Ideas Home Alone set for only the second time, it is now down to $214.99 shipped with code HOMEALONE at checkout. Down from the usual $250 price tag, the $35 in savings stack up to the best price to date. Having just launched last fall, this LEGO Ideas creation was voted in by fans and stacks up to 3,955 pieces. Recreating the iconic McCallister’s House from Home Alone, the set is packed with details and callbacks to the film including a fully-furnished interior. Not to mention, a series of exclusive minifigures headlined by Kevin and the Wet Bandits. Our launch coverage details everything else you’ll need to know, as well.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Alongside all of the highlights, you’ll also find even more deals on massive LEGO sets up for grabs on this landing page. Ranging from other Star Wars kits to brick-built recreations of iconic football club stadiums and more, everything is down to the best price of the year, if not to date.

LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon features:

Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model weve ever created in fact, with 7,500 pieces its one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solos unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station.

