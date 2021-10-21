LEGO officially unveils new 4,000-piece Ideas Home Alone McCallister House

Today, the LEGO Group has now announced its latest Ideas creation, the all-new Home Alone house. Stacking up to a massive nearly 4,000 pieces, the creation arrives with all of the festive theming you’d expect centered around the movie alongside five exclusive minifigures. Head below for all of the details.

Stacking up to 3,955 pieces, the new LEGO Home Alone set arrives as the largest Ideas creation to date. Making full use of that steep part count, the McCallister House arrives with a complete, fully-enclosed build. So we’re not just talking a facade, as the entire building stacks up to the full house, four walls, a roof, and all. There’s a pretty detailed brick exterior, which opens up to then reveal all of the action inside.

All things considered, the set is a pretty accurate recreation of its source material, with plenty of details on the interior. Everything from the kitchen and basement to Kevin’s bedroom have been included in the two story build. Which seems pretty necessary to pack in all of the references to the film.

To complement the actual McCallister House, LEGO is including some supplemental builds to make full use of the high part count. There’s a small treehouse build which allows Kevin to zipline out of his room to safely, as well as the bandits’ van with appropriate Oh Key Pumbing and Heating signage.

Though the real star of the set for many is going to be the minifigures. All of the expected characters are making their brick-built debut in the LEGO Home Alone set, with Kevin McCallister headlining the selection. Then there’s also Marv and Marley, who complete the set with some more unlikely figures. Both Mrs. Kate McCallister and the family’s neighbor Harry are included to bring the total count of minifigs to five.

Launching at the start of next month, the LEGO Home Alone McCallister House will be arriving on November 1. It enters with a $249.99 price tag, which is pretty exceptional for the size of the kit and what you’re getting alongside the main build.

When reports first came out that the LEGO Group would be releasing a Home Alone house, there was no telling what kind of scale the kit would inevitably find. But now that the kit has been officially unveiled, I think it’s safe to say we got the best possible outcome.

The nearly 4,000-piece set covers just about everything fans of the movie could want, and certainly excites as a LEGO model in its own right. Plus, the minifigures are just phenomenal, too.

