OtterBox’s latest MagSafe 5,000mAh iPhone Power Bank hits Amazon low at $36 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox Wireless MagSafe 5K Power Bank for $36.01 shipped. This is nearly 48% off the going $70 price tag directly from OtterBox and a new Amazon all-time low. It dropped down from over $60 to the $38 range at Amazon over the last couple months, but is now at the lowest price we have tracked. As you’ll know from our hands-on impressions, this model delivers 7.5W charging to your MagSafe-equipped iPhone 12 and 13 series device alongside an internal 5,000mAh battery to give an extra boost of power wherever and whenever you might need it. It also features a dual-sided charging setup with MagSafe passthrough action so that it can power your device while juicing itself back up while magnetically mounted. Get a full breakdown of the user experience in our review and launch coverage. The head below for more.

The 5,000mAh OtterBox model is now well under the less powerful 3,000mAh variant that is shipping for $50 via Amazon. Today’s lead deal is one of the more affordable comparable MagSafe solutions from a trusted brand, but we are stil tracking Belkin’s MagSafe power bank at $33.50. This is a new all-time low, but it only carries about half the battery capacity as the OtterBox above.

And while we are talking charging gear, you’ll want to head right over to our latest Anker Amazon sale for deals starting from $13 Prime shipped. Ranging from MagSafe chargers to wall adapters and power banks, this is a great chance to update your EDC with some of the brand’s value-packed accessories. Everything on sale is organized for you in this week’s roundup right here and be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more.

OtterBox Wireless MagSafe 5K Power Bank features:

Seamless interaction with iPhones with MagSafe , strong magnetic alignment and attachment.

Slim, sleek design for 7.5W wireless charging output anywhere, portable, magnetic 5k mAh battery extends the life of your phone.

LED power indicators display charge status and battery life, dual direction USB-C port enables use as a standalone power bank.

