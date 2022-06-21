Spigen Gold Box takes up to 50% off GaN III chargers, iPhone 13 cases, more from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of iPhone and Android accessories ranging from cases for the latest smartphones to chargers and more from $6. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Spigen ArcDock 65W GaN III Charger at $29.39. Down from $60, today’s offer is not only a 50% discount, but also an extra $12 under our previous mention to mark a new all-time low. Featuring a 65W output, this GaN III charger sports four ports including dual USB-C and a pair of USB-A slots. Ideal for refueling everything from your iPhone to a MacBook and more, the ArcDock is a capable solution for travel or just streamlining your charging setup. Get a better idea of what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Alongside the charging station featured above, Spigen is also discounting a selection of its latest cases. With options on sale for everything from the most recent iPhone 13 series to Galaxy S22 handsets and more, pricing starts at $6 and delivers the best price cuts of the year. Check out some of our top picks:

If none of today’s Spigen deals catch your eye, don’t forget that Anker started off the week by launching its own iPhone and Android essentials sale. Delivering discounts on GaN chargers, MagSafe accessories, and more, everything up for grabs this time around starts at $13.

Spigen ArcDock 65W GaN III Charger features:

Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 19% smaller than a typical 65w charger. Small in size, but supplies 65w, which is enough to charge MacBook Pro 13-inch up to 50% in 43 minutes. The upgraded technology, Gallium Nitride 3rd Generation makes ArcDock perform better. It minimizes the ripple noise while charging to protect possible damage for you and your device. Also, it dissipates less heat compared to other Non-GaN chargers.

