Tested: Spigen’s new 65W GaN III Charger is a notable addition to on-the-go Apple setups

GaN technology has already shrunk capable chargers down to fit in the palm of your hand, and now Spigen’s latest offering doubles down by adopting GaN III efficiency. Packing four ports and plenty of power into its new ArcDock release, our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at how the Spigen 65W GaN Charger can consolidate your on-the-go Apple setup.

Spigen 65W GaN Charger hands-on review

Amongst all of the other accessory makers out there, Spigen is one of the first brands to fully lean into the latest GaN III technology. Other brands have just started adopting the previous-generation versions of the charging standard, and now Spigen has quite a few offerings taking advantage of the more efficient design.

Recently the company revealed the new Spigen 65W ArcDock Charger, which packs four ports into a handheld form-factor. Sporting a max output of 65W, the recent debut can handle refueling all of the gear in your Apple kit. But is it actually versatile enough to put all four ports to use? Let’s take a hands-on look.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 19% smaller than a typical 65w charger. Small in size but supplies 65w, which is enough to charge MacBook Pro 13-inch up to 50% in 43 minutes.

The upgraded technology, Gallium Nitride 3rd Generation, makes ArcDock perform better. It minimizes the ripple noise while charging to protect possible damage for you and your device. Also, it dissipates less heat compared to other Non-GaN chargers.

Charge four devices simultaneously. Only a single outlet is needed to charge four different devices at once. Single USB-C port outputs up to 65W for laptops and Single USB-A port provides up to 18W quick charging for mobile phones. Simply refuel anything you have at once with one charger.

9to5Toys’ Take

We’ve long been fans of Spigen accessories here at 9to5Toys. Not to give too much away, but the company’s latest release keeps up the high expectations. I’ve been using the new Spigen 65W GaN ArcDock Charger for the last few weeks and have been pleasantly surprised by the performance.

Out of the box, there isn’t all too much to the unit other than the main charger and a separate power cord that plugs into the back. There’s a pretty standard plastic housing covering all of the GaN III charging tech that makes the ArcDock stand out, which is to say it feels well built.

Putting all of the next-generation technology to work, you’ll find four options for refueling gear. The stars of the show are the dual USB-C ports, which can each dish out up to 65W of power independently. That’s enough to comfortable juice up everything from an iPhone to iPad, as well as 13-inch MacBooks. You can then also spread that 65W of power across all four ports, letting you refuel several devices at a time. That will of course drop the output down, but even with 20W of juice coming out of each USB-C port, there is still plenty of power to handle on-the-go charging needs.

Aside from just simplifying your desk or nightstand setup, the biggest use case for the Spigen 65W GaN Charger is tagging along while traveling. Having four ports in such a small form-factor is very convenient, and I have to say that the longer power cord out the back means you can position your gear pretty much anywhere. So even if hotels have wall outlets that couldn’t be a worse spot, there’s enough slack to let you comfortable charge in bed. Even with only 65W of power, it can handle refueling your MacBook overnight or handling more casual refuels during the day.

Though, the biggest selling point has to be the price tag. The $60 going rate is already enough to turn some heads, but the fact that you can often find it on sale – and at a sizable 30% off at that – makes it an even better bargain. Sure this isn’t going to completely replace the dedicated 16-inch MacBook Pro charger, but it’ll be able to handle everything else with ease in a design that won’t hog too much space in your everyday carry. I would definitely recommend picking it up on sale, though you won’t be disappointed scoring this at retail.

