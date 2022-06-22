Apple Smart Folio covers for 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pro on sale from $37 (Reg. $79+)

Today only, Woot is discounting an assortment of Apple Smart Folio cases for various iPad models. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee being applied in any other case. A top pick has the Smart Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro down to $44.99 in a variety of colors. While you’d have originally paid $99, today’s offer delivers a new 2022 low at 55% off while marking one of the lowest prices to date overall, as well. Wrapping your 12.9-inch iPad Pro in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package.

Also included in the sale today, Woot is also discounting the smaller version of Apple’s Smart Folio. Compatible with both 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air, this model has dropped down to $36.99 from the original $79 price tag. Much like its larger counterpart detailed above, this is also a new 2022 low at $31 under our previous mention from January. Aside from being geared towards the smaller of Apple’s Pro tablets, this Smart Folio delivers all of the same features as above in just a more compact package.

As far as alternatives go, there are quite a few other discounts out there to pair with your iPad right now. Currently both of Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards are on sale for some of the best prices of the year from $249. Though if those $50 discounts don’t go far enough for making the in-house offerings affordable enough, Logitech is swooping in to offer its Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folios from $134.50, delivering new all-time lows in the process.

iPad Pro Smart Folio features:

The Smart Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers protection for both the front and back. It also provides open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality. You can fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

