Masterbuilt’s Gravity Smart Charcoal Grill and Smoker hits new Amazon low at $397 ($100 off)

Amazon is now offering the Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker Combo for $397.60 shipped. Regularly $497, this deal is also live at Walmart with the same nearly $100 in savings. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low and a notable opportunity to upgrade your at-home grilling kit with a 2-in-1 unit that can impart both the flavor of charcoal and smoked wood into your summer meals. This model can reach temperatures of up to “700-degrees in 13 minutes” alongside a digital settings panel and optional smartphone control over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. A built-in temperature gauge and meat probe thermometer help to get the perfect cook while you’re making use of the GravityFed hopper and reversible smoke/sear cast-iron grates. You’ll also find a pair of porcelain-coated warming/smoking racks joining the 560-square inches of cooking space here. Additional details below.

Now that your new grill combo is in order, be sure to dive into the latest Amazon OXO BBQ accessory sale. With deals starting from $8 Prime shipped, you’ll find a host of stainless steel grilling tools and basting add-ons including everything from tongs and turners to metal skewers and more. Everything is organized for you right here.

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll also find a notable price drop still live on Cuisinart’s portable pellet grill. This one delivers a similar experience as our lead deal but in a form-factor you can take with you on your tailgating and camping adventures alongside your backyard cookouts this summer and for years to come. Now at the lowest price we have seen in months, it allows you to grill, roast, sear, braise, bake, or char-grill alongside digital control that automatically adds pellets as needed. Get a closer look in our previous deal coverage.

Masterbuilt Gravity 560 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker features:

Reaches 225°F in 7 minutes or 700°F in 13 minutes

Control temperature and cook time with the digital control panel or with smart device control using WIFI or Bluetooth

DigitalFan for precise temperature control

Built-in temperature gauge and meat probe thermometer for perfect results every time

GravityFed hopper holds 10 lbs. of lump charcoal or 16 lbs. of briquettes for 12-15 hours of use

Includes reversible smoke + sear cast-iron grates for low and slow smoking or high heat searing

