Masterbuilt’s Gravity Smart Charcoal Grill and Smoker hits new Amazon low at $397 ($100 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsMasterbuilt
$100 off $398

Amazon is now offering the Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker Combo for $397.60 shipped. Regularly $497, this deal is also live at Walmart with the same nearly $100 in savings. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low and a notable opportunity to upgrade your at-home grilling kit with a 2-in-1 unit that can impart both the flavor of charcoal and smoked wood into your summer meals. This model can reach temperatures of up to “700-degrees in 13 minutes” alongside a digital settings panel and optional smartphone control over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. A built-in temperature gauge and meat probe thermometer help to get the perfect cook while you’re making use of the GravityFed hopper and reversible smoke/sear cast-iron grates. You’ll also find a pair of porcelain-coated warming/smoking racks joining the 560-square inches of cooking space here. Additional details below. 

Now that your new grill combo is in order, be sure to dive into the latest Amazon OXO BBQ accessory sale. With deals starting from $8 Prime shipped, you’ll find a host of stainless steel grilling tools and basting add-ons including everything from tongs and turners to metal skewers and more. Everything is organized for you right here

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll also find a notable price drop still live on Cuisinart’s portable pellet grill. This one delivers a similar experience as our lead deal but in a form-factor you can take with you on your tailgating and camping adventures alongside your backyard cookouts this summer and for years to come. Now at the lowest price we have seen in months, it allows you to grill, roast, sear, braise, bake, or char-grill alongside digital control that automatically adds pellets as needed. Get a closer look in our previous deal coverage

Masterbuilt Gravity 560 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker features:

  • Reaches 225°F in 7 minutes or 700°F in 13 minutes
  • Control temperature and cook time with the digital control panel or with smart device control using WIFI or Bluetooth
  • DigitalFan for precise temperature control
  • Built-in temperature gauge and meat probe thermometer for perfect results every time
  • GravityFed hopper holds 10 lbs. of lump charcoal or 16 lbs. of briquettes for 12-15 hours of use
  • Includes reversible smoke + sear cast-iron grates for low and slow smoking or high heat searing

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Masterbuilt

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Satechi Summer Sale takes up to 75% off aluminum USB-C...
New Moment Anamorphic Lens adapter takes your existing ...
Android app deals of the day: Lovecraft’s Untold Stor...
Early Prime Day savings bring Echo Frames 2nd Gen to ne...
Save 23% on Samsung's 5.1-channel soundbar and sub
Nomad refreshes AirTag keychain with new signature Horw...
Greenworks 48V 20-inch cordless electric mower nears lo...
Expand your smart home with meross’ 4-pack of Ale...
Load more...
Show More Comments