New Moment Anamorphic Lens adapter takes your existing filmmaker kit to the big screen

Today we are taking a look at the new Moment Anamorphic Lens. Moment has quickly become one of the biggest names in the iPhoneography space, not to mention among our favorite, but it has now unveiled its new and very first big camera lens. The Moment 1.33x Anamorphic Adapter effectively delivers a classic anamorphic treatment to your current lenses that’s “easier to use than anything else on the market” with ever wider compatibility, according to Moment. Head below for a closer look at the Moment Anamorphic Lens adapter.

New Moment Anamorphic Lens adapter

Moment’s new anamorphic lens adapter is looking to deliver those “horizontal flares, widescreen aspect ratio, subtle distortion, and gentle roll-off in sharpness” common with these sorts of setups to your existing camera lenses. It can transform modern lenses “into an epic widescreen experience,” but Moment says the real magic happens when paired up with traditional vintage gear:

On vintage lenses, the adapter blends our take on classic anamorphic with the endless variations of looks that you get from vintage glass. Blending classic anamorphic with the character of vintage glass gives you unlimited options for creating epic and signature looks for your project.

The new Anamorphic Lens adapter can transform 16:9 video into a widescreen 2:35:1 image and has been enabled to work alongside a wide range of sensors and editing programs. This means the final results require “less cropping” in posts, especially when used alongside the 1.33x anamorphic default setting found in most editing suites these days.

It is, according to Moment, quite simple to use as well:

Attach one of the three premium step up rings included in the box. Screw the lens with ring onto your base lens. Press the button to align the lens vertically.

And here’s a quick rundown of the most important specs on the new Moment Anamorphic Lens adapter:

Lens Type: Front Anamorphic Lens Adapter

Construction: 6 Elements / 4 Groups

Squeeze Ratio: 1.33x

Focus: Front Single Focus

F-Number (max): 2.0

Close Focus: 0.7m

Focus Rotation: 180 deg

Rear Prime (S35): 35mm-100mm+

Rear Prime (Full Frame): 50mm-100mm+

Prime Lens Focus: Infinity

Front Filter Size: 82 mm

Rear Aperture: 44mm

Coatings: Gold Flare

Rear Mount: M67 x 0.75 thread

Moment has taken its Anamorphic Lens attachment to Kickstarter and has already crushed its goal by a long shot. With a December 2022 launch date on the slate, you can back the project for yourself at $999 (or opt for the pledge now and buy later tier).

9to5Toys’ Take

Well at a price like that, Moment is clearly looking towards a far more serious set of filmmakers and artists, at least by comparison to some of its more mobile and content creator-grade gear that has made it popular thus far. Judging by some of the imagery and footage in the campaign, not to mention the brand’s established pedigree, the new Moment Anamorphic Lens adapter might very well be worth a closer look for anyone looking to do some serious damage on their next film project, while the rest of use can just stick with the iPhone gear (much of which happens to be on sale at the time of writing).

