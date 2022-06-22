Bring home Philips’ Espresso Machine with built-in grinder and froth wand for $523 ($176 off)

Amazon is now offering the Philips EP4321/54 Espresso Machine for $522.85 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $699 directly from Philips and from Seattle Coffee Gear on eBay, this is over $176 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking to upgrade your coffee arsenal with a serious espresso machine you’ll actually still be able to run without much expertise, this Philips model is a notable option that’s designed in Italy and is now seeing a sizable price drop. It features a built-in display with simple controls to customize the length, strength, and temperature of your coffee alongside a pair of user profiles to save your favorite settings. The built-in 12-step ceramic grinder is joined by a milk frother for delicious creamy beverages and so you can practice your latte art. More details below.

If you can make do just fine with a less pro-grade option, then something like the Gevi 15 Bar Espresso Machine will likely do the trick. It sells for $120 shipped on Amazon and delivers a similar milk frothing wand as well as a temperature dial and a double pouring spout. just don’t expect to get all fo the bells and whistles taking this route.

An even more affordable option comes by way fo the stovetop-ready Bialetti Brikka Espresso Maker. now sitting at a new Amazon 2022 low of $38, this is a far less pricey endeavor and you can get all fo the details right here. Then swing by our home goods hub for additional offers on kitchen gear including Cuisinart’s sleek Touchscreen Coffee Grinder. This model is now back at the Amazon all-time low to deliver a modern coffee grinding experience with an 18-position grind selector to go alongside the brewer you already have.

Philips EP4321/54 Espresso Machine features:

Philips 4300 fully automatic espresso machine with Classic Milk Frother brings café-quality coffee to the home, offering up to 5 different coffee drinks with just the touch of a button via its new user interface. Managing the entire process from bean to brew seamlessly, the machine is designed with durable, ceramic grinders and features the Aroma Extract brewing system. The Classic Milk Frother allows you to top your next cappucino with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth, or a caffe latte with foamy hot milk. The TFT display with icons will make the preparation of aromatic coffee from freshly ground beans extremely easy and intuitive.

