Land the Bialetti European aluminum Brikka Espresso Maker at $38 (New Amazon 2022 low)

Amazon is now offering the Bialetti Brikka Espresso Maker for $38.20 shipped. Regularly $47 at Target, today’s deal is a new Amazon 2022 low, within about $1 of the all-time low there, and the best price we can find. These stovetop markers are some of the most affordable ways to bring espresso drinks to your setup and this one claims to the only one “capable of producing a crema-rich espresso.” Hard to say if that’s actually the case, but Bialetti is a trusted name in the space and this one is compatible with both gas and electric stovetops as well as camping stoves alongside a 2-cup capacity as well as an aluminum build and European-inspired design. More details below.

Just keep in mind, you’re paying for the brand name on today’s lead deal. While it might not be as robust, the Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker delivers far more value with a 12-cup capacity at $22 Prime shipped on Amazon alongside a similar metal build.

Bialetti Brikka Espresso Maker:

Thick Crema for a rich espresso: Bialetti Brikka is the only stovetop coffeemaker delivering an intense and crema-rich espresso coffee, with an unmistakable intense flavor

New Bialetti Brikka is Made in Europe by Bialetti, the inventor of the original Moka pot and recognizable by the one and only the gentleman with moustache gracing it

The easiest way to prepare coffee: use the measuring cup, fill the boiler with water, put the filter back, add coffee, close the pot and place on the stove, until start to gurgle then turn the fire off and wait for the coffee to be fully extracted

