Cuisinart’s sleek Touchscreen Coffee Grinder returns to Amazon low at $50 (Nearly 30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Touchscreen Coffee Burr Grinder for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, like it fetches at Target, this is nearly 30% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, and only the third time we have seen it at this price since release. It brings a modern design to the coffee grinder category with an onboard touchscreen display for controlling the 18-position grind selector that provides options “from ultra-fine for espresso to extra-coarse for French press.” From there, you’ll find a removable 0.5-pound bean hopper that can be pulled from the sleek black housing so you can easily transfer your fresh grounds to the brewer. Head below for more details. 

While it’s certainly not going to be able to keep up with the more feature-rich touchscreen model above, if you just need something simple to grind those beans up for a fresh cup, consider the KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder. This model is still marked down to $40 shipped on Amazon and delivers a simple one-touch grind setup inside of a stainless steel shell with KitchenAid’s onyx black accents. 

Remember you can land a bonus $20 credit towards your upcoming Prime Day purchases on a wide range of household essentials at Amazon right now. But you’ll find even more cooking and kitchen deals waiting in our home goods hub as well. One standout is this offer on Cuisinart’s portable pellet grill, not to mention this regularly $60 Ninja Nutri Blender at just $32, and there’s plenty more waiting right here

Cuisinart Touchscreen Coffee Burr Grinder features:

  • Burr mill provides uniform grind and optimum flavor
  • Removable Bean Hopper hold up to 1/2 pound of beans
  • Touchpad controls with Reveal screen technology
  • Easy-to read LCD display shows selected number of cups and countdown timer
  • 18-position Grind Selector – from ultra-fine for espresso to extra-coarse for French press

