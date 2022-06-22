Call of Duty Warzone Season Four officially launches today with new map, LTM, more

Today, Call of Duty Warzone is getting its latest update with Season Four, Mercenaries of Fortune. The update delivers all-new challenges, a new map, and even a limited-time game mode. As the original Warzone’s content draws to a close in a few months, let’s dive in and take a look at all that Season Four has to offer for Call of Duty’s free-to-play title.

Warzone gets new map, LTM, more in Season Four

Let’s start off with what’s new in Warzone Season Four, Mercenaries of Fortune. You’ll find that Fortune’s Keep is an all-new Warzone map developed by High Moon Studios, which features “stunning vistas and undiscovered riches.” On top of that, Storage Town has returned, and Raven Software is changing up Caldera. Plus, armored SUVs, new contracts, tools, objectives, and more are now available for Warzone players.

Taking a deeper dive, Fortune’s Keep is the latest Warzone map to make its debut. You’re on a “luxurious and timeless island, where the amount of danger and action is second only to its riches.” Essentially, it’s a mercenary hideout that’s a completely original map. Roughly the same size as Rebirth Island, you’ll find that Fortune’s Keep joins it and Caldera in a three-map rotation. The four zones of Fortune’s Keep are Town, Smuggler’s Cove, Keep, and Winery.

Continuing on, Warzone Season Four has the Black Market Supply Run contract that will let you get your hands on “off-market loot” during the game. If you can reach the Black Market Buy Station before the timer expires, you’ll be able to spend cash on items that aren’t available normally, such as the Sequencer Grenade, Nebula V Minigun, Foresight, and much more.

Storage Town is also making a comeback on Caldera, which “helped define nearly two years of Warzone.” It’s similar to how it used to be, but it’s now near steep cliffs near the middle of the island, which adds extra verticality and uniqueness to the familiar space. There are also over a dozen POI changes throughout Caldera and many other updates to Warzone.

As the last piece of the update we’ll take a look at, but generally not the least, is the Golden Plunder LTM. In this game mode, you’ll be offered the “Blood Money experience” with “more competition and a lot more glitz.” The player count has been increased to 120, up from 100, and each person drops more cash on death. Plus, you’ll now need to reach 5 million to win the game. Those who are the greediest can visit a malfunctioning ATM that seems “to keep spewing out endless amounts of cash.” There are also Golden Keycards, which could allow access to a bunker “filled with all sorts of valuable loot.”

9to5Toys’ Take

Warzone is getting some nice updates for Season Four, Mercenaries of Fortune. The new game mode sounds quite interesting, and the map looks to be fairly fun itself as well. It’s also great that this update comes at no charge to those who play Warzone and is available to newcomers as well since the game is free-to-play. I’m most excited to see what we get from Warzone 2 at the end of this year, but for those who just can’t wait, Season Four Mercenaries of Fortune should hold you over until the next update quite handily.

