New Amazon low hits Sony’s 2022 LED 65-inch AirPlay 2 Google TV at $798, more from $548

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD X80K Series LED Smart Google TV for $798 shipped. Regularly $998, this is $200 off the going rate and marking a new Amazon all-time low since releasing back in March. For comparison’s sake, this one is currently on sale for $800 at Best Buy. This is a Google TV with built-in Google Assistant voice command support alongside direct access to your streaming services and Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming/HomeKit. HDR 10 and Dolby Vision are joined by compatibility with Bravia Cam video chatting potential found on much of the brand’s 2022 lineup along with HDMI 2.1, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and head below for additional Sony 2022 models on sale.

More Sony 2022 Google TV deals:

In case you missed it earlier this week, Amazon kicked off a series of early Prime Day 2022 deals including up to $700 off a range of 4K Fire TV editions displays. With deals starting from $200 in the 4K category and as low as $90 elsewhere, you’ll find models from Best Buy’s Insignia brand as well as Toshiba, and some in-house Amazon variants. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Sony 4K X80K LED Smart Google TV features:

INTELLIGENT TV PROCESSING– The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast.

WIDE SPECTRUM OF COLORS- Reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life, enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro.

PREMIUM SMART TV– Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place. Stream from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and many more. Also, stream from your Apple device with AirPlay 2 support.

