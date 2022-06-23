New Amazon low hits Sony’s 2022 LED 65-inch AirPlay 2 Google TV at $798, more from $548

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD X80K Series LED Smart Google TV for $798 shipped. Regularly $998, this is $200 off the going rate and marking a new Amazon all-time low since releasing back in March. For comparison’s sake, this one is currently on sale for $800 at Best Buy. This is a Google TV with built-in Google Assistant voice command support alongside direct access to your streaming services and Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming/HomeKit. HDR 10 and Dolby Vision are joined by compatibility with Bravia Cam video chatting potential found on much of the brand’s 2022 lineup along with HDMI 2.1, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and head below for additional Sony 2022 models on sale.
More Sony 2022 Google TV deals:
- 43-inch 4K X80K Series Google TV $548 (Reg. $598)
- 50-inch 4K X80K Series Google TV $648 (Reg. $698)
- 55-inch 4K X80K Series Google TV $698 (Reg. $750)
- 55-inch 4K X90K Google TV $1,098 (Reg. $1,400)
- 75-inch 4K X80K Series Google TV $1,198 (Reg. $1300)
- 85-inch 4K X90K Google TV $2,998 (Reg. $3,300)
In case you missed it earlier this week, Amazon kicked off a series of early Prime Day 2022 deals including up to $700 off a range of 4K Fire TV editions displays. With deals starting from $200 in the 4K category and as low as $90 elsewhere, you’ll find models from Best Buy’s Insignia brand as well as Toshiba, and some in-house Amazon variants. Everything is waiting for you right here.
Sony 4K X80K LED Smart Google TV features:
- INTELLIGENT TV PROCESSING– The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast.
- WIDE SPECTRUM OF COLORS- Reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life, enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro.
- PREMIUM SMART TV– Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place. Stream from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and many more. Also, stream from your Apple device with AirPlay 2 support.
