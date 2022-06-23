Apple Watch Series 7 45mm with cellular falls to new all-time low at Amazon, now $403 ($126 off)

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular in Blue for $403 shipped. Coming in at $126 off its normal going rate, it beats our previous mention by an additional $7 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. You’ll find that the latest Apple Watch offers quite a few notable upgrades from previous generations. The 45mm screen is noticably larger than before, and it also packs a fast charging mode. With that, you’ll be able to quickly top off at the end of the day to leverage sleep tracking at night without worrying that your new Apple Watch will die mid-sleep. On top of that, there’s heart rate monitoring, ECG readings, step counting, and even automatic workout tracking. Wondering if it’s worth the upgrade? We broke it down and compared the Series 7 with the previous generation models to help you decide. Then, head below for more.

While the Apple Watch on sale today includes a stylish official Abyss Blue Sport Band, you might want something else to adorn your new wearable to various occasions. Well, we have you covered with our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for a wide variety of occasions from $5. There, we break down what brands and bands we recommend picking up depending on what mood you’re in, so it’s well worth the read if you plan to buy a new Apple watch today.

You’ll also want to swing by our Apple guide for other great ways to save on kitting out your setup. However, something else you’ll want to check out is the latest Twelve South 3-in-1 HiRise 3 MagSafe charger that came out earlier this week. It can power your iPhone 12 or 13 device with MagSafe wireless charging and even has a dedicated spot for your an Apple Watch and AirPods to refuel your entire kit.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

