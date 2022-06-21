Twelve South launches new 3-in-1 HiRise 3 MagSafe charger for iPhone 13

Twelve South today is launching the latest addition to its charging stable. Refreshing one of its more popular lineups for Apple’s latest iPhone 13, the new Twelve South HiRise 3 takes on multi-device charging with MagSafe at the center of the experience.

Twelve South HiRise 3 designed for your Apple kit

Twelve South’s HiRise lineup has always been a popular option for refueling your iPhone at the desk or just in an upright position. Other iterations over the years took on the feat of charging multiple devices at a time, but now the latest version outdoes all of them as the most versatile solution yet from the brand.

The new Twelve South HiRise 3 takes the standard design we’ve typically seen in the past for multi-device chargers and steps that up with a few alterations. The main MagSafe pad sits at an angle in order to provide a more pleasant experience for keeping tabs on your iPhone 12 or 13. It does only support 7.5W charging, but sports all of the expected magnetic features offered by MagSafe.

Behind that slanted MagSafe spot, you’ll also find a divot to rest an Apple Watch. Built right into the base, there’s a magnetic charger that supports every version of the wearable. It has an open space beneath to support whichever style of Watch band you prefer, as well. Resting beneath the elevated section is a 5W Qi pad that can charge AirPods and any other device that supports wireless charging.

Alongside all of the actual charging features, there are some extra safety features to complement the three-in-one design. For starters, there’s built-in temperature control that pairs with voltage protection for keeping the entire package from overheating when you’re topping off all three devices at once. There’s also ROHS, FCC, and CE approvals attached for some extra peace of mind.

Twelve South HiRise 3 now available for purchase

Now available for purchase, the new Twelve South HiRise 3 comes in both white and black designs at the $99.99 price point. It’s available direct from Twelve South and from Amazon, too.

9to5Toys’ Take

After seeing Twelve South release one of its first MagSafe accessories last year with the Forté, I was so eager to see what the brand would do once the standard had matured a bit more. Now over a year later, we’re seeing the company’s most capable charger yet with the Twelve South HiRise 3. While I’m waiting to get my hands on a unit to review, I have to say that all of the on-paper specs seem to stack up to a compelling package. But, it remains to be seen just how all of the safety features amplify the charging experience for iPhone 13 owners – and if they justify the $100 price tag.

