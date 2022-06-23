NutriBullet’s combo blender delivers multi-serving and to-go pitchers at $79 (Reg. $150)

Walmart is now offering the NutriBullet 1200-Watt Full-Size Blender Combo for $79 shipped. Regularly $150 and still fetching as much at Best Buy, this is $71 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A very similar model sells for $112 at Amazon where it hasn’t dropped below $100 across 2022. Alongside the 1200 watts of power, this one delivers a multi-serving pitcher as well as a single serve cup so you can blend up your smoothies and protein shakes directly into a drinking vessel. The three precision speed options sit alongside a pulse function and the extract program to “offer full control at the press of a button.” Also a notable option for “soups, sauces, nut butters, and beyond,” the stainless steel blades and BPA-free construction are joined by the included tamper, a pair of on-the-go cups with lids, and a recipe book. Head below for more details.

If you don’t need a multi-serving solution like the one included in the combo model above, take a look at the Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender. This one delivers a less powerful 700-watt motor base, but in a more compact form-factor that can still make short work of your daily smoothie at a lower price point. Alongside the included pair of to-go vessels, it sells for $20 less at Amazon right now.

Looking to take your at-home espresso game to pro levels? We are now tracking a $176 price drop on this Philips machine with a built-in bean grinder and steam wand at $523 shipped. But you’ll want to swing by our home goods guide for even more cooking and grilling deals including Masterbuilt’s Gravity Smart Charcoal Grill and Smoker that is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low with nearly $100 in savings to be had.

NutriBullet 1200-Watt Full-Size Blender Combo features:

Got kitchen ambitions? The Nutribullet Blender Combo is our one-for-all option: a super-capable, super-flexible blender that makes everything from simple smoothies to savory soups and beyond. Its high-capacity 64-oz. pitcher is the ultimate countertop titan, while its portable travel cups keep you nourished on-the-go. Our blades, cups and pitcher are designed to work together for optimal nutrient extraction, turning ordinary food into superfood. Take nutrient extraction to new levels with the power, precision and versatility of the Nutribullet Blender Combo 1200 watts.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!