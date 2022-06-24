Apple Watch SE 44mm is as affordable as it gets with $100 discount down to $209 low

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm for $209 shipped. Styled in an aluminum finish with Abyss Blue sport band, today’s offer is $100 off the usual $309 going rate and delivering a new all-time low. This is also $20 under our previous mention, as well. Even with that more affordable price point, Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the flagship Series 7. You’ll of course still find a bevy of fitness tracking features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, which are backed by a swim-proof design and a Retina OLED display. The one notable omission though is a lack of the blood/oxygen sensor. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

If you’re looking for a flagship wearable instead, we’re still tracking an all-time low on the GPS + Cellular Apple Watch Series 7. Dropping the brand’s latest high-end fitness tracker down to $403, you can now take advantage of a larger 45mm display, ECG monitoring, and improved charging speeds.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected. 

