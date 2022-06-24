Anker’s Nebula Astro Mini projector is designed for kids with Android 7.1 built-in at $200

The official Anker Amazon storefront is currently offering its Nebula Astro Mini Kids Projector for $199.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. Normally going for $260, this 23% discount marks a return to the second-lowest price we’ve tracked this year and comes within $20 of the all-time low. This projector brings Android 7.1 and up to 2.5 hours of wireless projection to the palm of your hand with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services. It can project a screen up to 100-inches with a dedicated Kid Mode for increased parental controls with connectivity including HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and screen mirroring. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

You could take some of the savings you get with today’s deal and grab the Anker Nebula Adjustable Tripod Stand for $48 as well. This will attach to the base of the projector and allow you to elevate it off the floor for more adjustable screen positions. It also means you won’t have to create a tower of books and other items to elevate the projector, though that is an option if you want. Since this projector is designed to be portable, traveled with, and for kids to use, you can grab the official silicone cover for $20. There are three options you can choose from, Red, Blue, and White, with each option adding some personality to the projector with little horns. There is even a nice little carrying case specifically designed for the Nebula Astro Mini that can be had for just $40.

Be sure to also stop by our roundup of today’s best console video game deals which is headlined by a physical copy of Super Mario Odyssey for Switch at $42. There are also deals ongoing for NERF outdoor toys starting from under $10. The standout here is the NERF Weather Blitz Foam Football for $12, a new Amazon low price we’ve seen.

Anker Nebula Astro Mini Kids Projector features:

From a device the size of an apple, Astro has the power to project an image up to 100 inches big. Capture the spectacle of the movie theater, no matter where you are.

Expand Astro’s capabilities by connecting up your favorite HDMI, USB-C, and Bluetooth devices. You can even wirelessly mirror content from your phone via mirror cast and AirPlay.

Misplaced the remote? Don’t worry, as you can control Astro right from your phone via the Nebula Connect app. Play and pause movies, browse menus, and more with a simple swipe of your finger.

