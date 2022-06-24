Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Maker 2 at 30% off, more

In today’s best game deals, alongside the now live Nintendo eShop summer sale, we are now starting to see these deals go live at Amazon, Best Buy, and elsewhere. You can now land a physical copy of Super Mario Odyssey for your Switch collection at $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 30% off the going rate, within about $5 of the 2021 holiday price, and the lowest we can find. Mario is joined by his new friend Cappy to deliver one of the most refreshing 3D Mushroom Kingdom experiences in years. Alongside new locales like the “skyscraper-packed New Donk City,” Mario must foil Bowser’s dastardly wedding plans before it’s too late. Super Mario Odyssey is an essential, must-have Switch title if you ask me, and now’s your chance to score it at a discount. Then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Super Mario Maker 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection, Star Wars KOTOR, Hades, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Nintendo launches summer Switch game sale from $6
***Xbox/Bethesda Showcase: Starfield, Diablo IV, OW 2, more
***PlayStation State of Play showcase: PS VR 2 games, more
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Hades eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $26 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Weekend PSN digital sale from $2
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $30 (Reg. $40)
- Cave Story+ eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $41 (Reg. $50)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Nintendo Switch Blizzard digital sale from $10
- Nintendo Switch Activision digital sale from $16
- Trek to Yomi $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mid-Year PlayStation digital game sale up to 75% off
- NEO: The World Ends with You $30 (Reg. $50)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Mana PSN $18 (Reg. $30)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Releases on Friday
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise eShop $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $13 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Standard Edition: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 Standard Edition: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
