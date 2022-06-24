Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Maker 2 at 30% off, more

In today’s best game deals, alongside the now live Nintendo eShop summer sale, we are now starting to see these deals go live at Amazon, Best Buy, and elsewhere. You can now land a physical copy of Super Mario Odyssey for your Switch collection at $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 30% off the going rate, within about $5 of the 2021 holiday price, and the lowest we can find. Mario is joined by his new friend Cappy to deliver one of the most refreshing 3D Mushroom Kingdom experiences in years. Alongside new locales like the “skyscraper-packed New Donk City,” Mario must foil Bowser’s dastardly wedding plans before it’s too late. Super Mario Odyssey is an essential, must-have Switch title if you ask me, and now’s your chance to score it at a discount. Then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Super Mario Maker 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection, Star Wars KOTOR, Hades, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more.

