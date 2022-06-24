iOttie’s new Velox MagSafe charging stand and car mount see first discounts from $39.50

Update: Pricing has dropped just a bit more and is now down to $49.38, beating our original mention by an extra $2.

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Duo Stand for $51.21 shipped. Normally fetching $60, this is now on sale for the very first time following a 15% discount to the all-time low. Launching back in April, the latest addition to iOttie’s Velox stable of MagSafe chargers takes an at-home approach for refueling your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset at the desk or on your nightstand. Sporting a popular 2-in-1, up top is a 7.5W magnetic charging pad that rests above a 5W pad for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage takes a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience, as well. Head below for more.

Another one of iOttie’s all-new chargers is on sale today, too. Right now, its latest Velox Magnetic Wireless Car Mount has dropped down to $39.49 at Amazon. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking at a new all-time low as well as the very first discount. This one captures the usual iOttie focus on upgrading your ride, delivering an in-car way to take advantage of MagSafe for road trips or just quick runs to the store. It has a dashboard design that suction cups to your vehicle, with a telescoping arm and 7.5W MagSafe pad rounding out the package. You can learn more in our hands-on review, as well.

For other ways to accessorize your iPhone 12 or 13, be sure to go check out the latest batch of Smartphone Accessories that went on sale to close out the work week. Everything this time around starts from $6, and delivers plenty of different discounts on earbuds, chargers, and more at up to 50% off.

iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Duo Stand features:

Velox Duo wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to your MagSafe compatible iPhone and 5W of power to your AirPods or other Qi-enabled accessory. USB-C adapter not included. Made from premium aluminum and silicone this stand features a weighted, non-slip base with a soft finish to keep your devices safe and scratch-free. The magnetic mounting face offers a secure hold for your MagSafe compatible iPhones and cases whether your want to mount them in portrait or landscape mode.

