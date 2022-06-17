Smartphone Accessories: Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds $20, more

Woot is offering the Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $19.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it originally cost $85, but most of this year has gone for around $50. About a month or so ago, it dropped further to $35 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to be ultra-compact and ready to handle anything you need, Skullcandy Indy deliver true wireless performance on a budget. They’re noise isolating, IP55 sweat-, water-, and dust-resistant, and even have touch controls so you can quickly place a call, change the music, turn up or down the volume, or even trigger Siri/Assistant. With up to 16 hours of battery life, these earbuds are made to go the long haul and last all day before needing to be recharged. Learn more about Skullcandy Indy in our announcement coverage.

Enjoy your favorite audio without wires and without fear using the true black Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Skullcandy. These second-generation earbuds have been engineered to be slightly smaller than the original Indy Evo earbuds, helping to give you a more comfortable fit. When you wear them, don’t be afraid that something might happen to an earbud or charging case. Indy Evo supports local and remote tracking via the Tile app, and Skullcandy’s Fearless Use Promise lets you replace components at a discount. While you’re wearing your Indy Evo earbuds, the passive noise isolation of the included ear gels help to block outside noise so you can better enjoy music, video clips, podcasts, or other audio sources. Multiple EQ modes let you enhance audio based on what you listen to, and an Ambient Mode lets some outside sound back in when needed. With significant battery power and sweat/water resistance, you can use these earbuds throughout your day, at work or at the gym.

