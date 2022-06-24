Logitech’s popular MX Master 3 Advanced Mouse for Mac hits best price of the year at $87

Amazon now offers the previous-generation Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for Mac at $87.09 shipped. Down from the usual $100 price tag, which is the same rate its newer counterpart sells for, today’s offer amounts to $13 in savings and marks the best price of the year. While it’s not the new 3S version with silent switches, the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced is designed with Macs in mind and pairs with your machine over Bluetooth in order to deliver 70-hour battery life. Alongside USB-C charging, it lives up to the popularity of the MX Master lineup with “ultrafast” MagSpeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Going with a more ergonomic solution means you can save even more, with the new Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse entering at $70. This one just launched earlier in the spring and arrives with a tilted design that aims to be more comfortable during prolonged work sessions and the like. It features a pair of extra remappable buttons to go alongside three different color options. Not to mention both left and right hand configurations. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

Though if you want the latest from Logitech, late last month the brand launched two new MX Mechanical keyboards which are perfect macOS companions. We detailed what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, but the final verdict was that these new debuts are certainly worth the room on your desk for a mix of Logitech’s fan-favorite features and an even more comfortable typing machine.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac features:

Get more out of your Mac with MX Master 3 for Mac – optimized for macOS, and iPad compatible. The most advanced Master Series mouse ever is finished in Space Gray to match perfectly with your iMac, Macbook Pro, or iPad Pro. MX Master 3 for Mac is our fastest, most precise, and most comfortable tool for digital creators.

