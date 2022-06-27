Rare deal on 8Bitdo’s USB Adapter delivers cross-platform controller support at $17

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Wireless USB Controller Adapter 2 for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model really only ever goes on sale in Lightning deals, with today’s offer representing a relatively rare chance to land the latest model at 15% off the regular $20 price tag. You have another 11 hours or until it sells out to grab one at this price. It allows you to “connect nearly all wireless controllers to your Switch, Windows, macOS, Raspberry Pi and more.” That means you can use your DualSense and Series X controller on other systems, for example, as well as make use of 8Bitdo’s Ultimate software so you can “customize button mapping, adjust stick and trigger sensitivity, vibration control and create macros with any button combination.” It supports 6-axis motion on Switch and is compatible with previous-generation Nintendo controllers like the Wii Mote and Wii U Pro gamepad. More details below.

There really aren’t very many notable alternatives out there that can duo what the 8Bitdo Wireless USB Controller Adapter 2 can. While we have seen the Nintendo-only Collective Minds Switch-Up model go for slightly less in the past, it is currently out of stock at Amazon leaving today’s lead deal your best option, especially while it’s 15% off.

We also spotted a notable deal on the SNES-style 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad down at $39.50 shipped. Just make sure you dive into our daily console game roundup to take advantage of the ongoing Nintendo summer sale from $6. You’ll find some solid deals on Mario and Zelda titles plus much more to fill out your summer Switch gameplay schedule with both digital and physical copies being marked down right now.

8Bitdo Wireless USB Controller Adapter 2 features:

Compatible with all 8BitDo Controllers, Xbox Series, Xbox One Bluetooth controllers, PS5, PS4, PS3, Switch Pro, Switch Joy-con controller, Wii Remote, Wii U Pro and more. Ultimate software is now compatible with 8BitDo USB Wireless Adapter 2. Ultimate Software gives you elite control over every piece of your controller: customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and create macros with any button combination. Create controller profiles and switch between them at any time.

