Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $15, ASTRAL CHAIN $42, Hades $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Watch Dogs Legion on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly close to $30 these days, this is up to 50% off, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. The latest entry to the hacker action Ubisoft series takes players to an open-world take on the city of London. Players must recruit a series of operatives to the cause from any of the NPCs found in the game world to bring down a nefarious hacker group that has taken over the city. “Hack armed drones, deploy spider-bots, and take down enemies using an Augmented Reality Cloak.” Learn more about the multiplayer action and Spiderbot PvP right here. Then head below for more including offers on ASTRAL CHAIN, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Shin Megami Tensei V, Hades, and much more.

