Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $15, ASTRAL CHAIN $42, Hades $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Watch Dogs Legion on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly close to $30 these days, this is up to 50% off, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. The latest entry to the hacker action Ubisoft series takes players to an open-world take on the city of London. Players must recruit a series of operatives to the cause from any of the NPCs found in the game world to bring down a nefarious hacker group that has taken over the city. “Hack armed drones, deploy spider-bots, and take down enemies using an Augmented Reality Cloak.” Learn more about the multiplayer action and Spiderbot PvP right here. Then head below for more including offers on ASTRAL CHAIN, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Shin Megami Tensei V, Hades, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Nintendo launches summer Switch game sale from $6
***Xbox/Bethesda Showcase: Starfield, Diablo IV, OW 2, more
***PlayStation State of Play showcase: PS VR 2 games, more
- ASTRAL CHAIN Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Hades eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $26 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Weekend PSN digital sale from $2
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $30 (Reg. $40)
- Cave Story+ eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $41 (Reg. $50)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Nintendo Switch Blizzard digital sale from $10
- Nintendo Switch Activision digital sale from $16
- Trek to Yomi $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mid-Year PlayStation digital game sale up to 75% off
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Mana PSN $18 (Reg. $30)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Releases on Friday
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise eShop $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $13 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
