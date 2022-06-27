eufy’s new Smart Floodlight Cam E sees first discount to $170, more cameras from $64

Anker’s official eufy Amazon storefront is now offering the first discount on its just-released Smart Floodlight Camera E. Now dropping down to $169.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings from the usual $200 going rate while marking a new all-time low. This new addition to the eufy stable arrives as an upgraded floodlight camera with 2K resolution. Backed by built-in AI, you’ll benefit from human detection on top of other notifications to pair with the 2,000-lumen motion-activated floodlights on either side of the camera array. Support for both Alexa and Assistant rounds out the package. Head below for more eufy camera deals from $64.

Other eufy camera discounts:

Though if you’re just looking for a more affordable way to give Siri, Alexa, or Assistant some extra capabilities, the Wemo Mini Smart Plug is a great solution. Now even more affordable, the accessory has dropped to $20 at Amazon from its usual $25 going rate, matching the second-best offer of the year in the process.

eufy Smart Floodlight Camera E features:

Live-stream and record in full 2K resolution and see exactly who’s there in crisp clarity. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience. 2,000-lumen super-bright motion-activated floodlights deter intruders and ensure detailed, full-color recordings even at night. 

