MSI’s Gaming X Trio RX 6800 16GB GPU inches closer to MSRP at new low of $600 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the MSI Gaming X Trio RX 6800 16GB Graphics Card for $599.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for between $680 and $750 over the past month, while today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. It even beats our last mention by an additional $80. If you’re still rocking an older graphics card, then it’s time to upgrade. The RX 6800 has ray tracing capabilities and even has the ability to play games at higher resolutions thanks to having 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Take a closer look at our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

MSI Gaming X Trio RX 6800 GPU features:

Get the ultimate game changer. AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card features breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 architecture. Now you can game in 4K with ultra-smooth frame rates and at max settings. Never again compromise on resolution to enjoy fluid, high-refresh-rate gaming. Experience a new level of immersion with the AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card.

